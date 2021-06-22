Sparrow Clinton recognizes nurse for four decades of compassionate care

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — Sparrow Clinton Hospital recently recognized Teresa Pickens, RN, CEN, for 42 years of compassionate care, making her the longest-tenured nurse at the hospital.

The Laingsburg resident stepped onto her career path at a young age. “Starting in the sixth grade, I knew I wanted to be a nurse – although I had never even had the opportunity to meet one. Luckily, I have been well-suited to nursing.”

She credits her fellow caregivers and the work climate at Sparrow Clinton for supporting and holding her interest in nursing through the years. “Sparrow Clinton Hospital allows me the time to comfort my patients and get to know them a little. My fondest memories are the times I can provide major emotional support by being able to take the time to just sit at a bedside and hold a hand.”

Pickens says her greatest achievements over the past four decades are keeping her compassion alive and the role she played in securing the Sparrow Clinton Emergency Services Department’s Level IV Trauma Designation.

Sparrow Clinton is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center as a Pathway to Excellence® hospital. This designation confirms quality initiatives used to create a positive work environment, substantiates the professional satisfaction of nurses at Sparrow Clinton, and nationally identifies it as one of the best hospitals in which to work.

For more information about Sparrow Clinton, go to https://www.Sparrow.org/Clinton.

