Sparrow Clinton Nurse earns DAISY Award

A Sparrow Clinton Hospital Nurse’s special care of her Patients helped earn her the hospital’s DAISY Award for exceptional nursing skills.



Marge Simon, LPN, developed a passion for Nursing after reading a popular series of books written to inspire young women.



“I read all the Cherry Ames nursing books. So, by the time I hit junior high school, I was sure I wanted to be a nurse,” said Simon. “After 41 years, I am still certain it was the right choice.”



Since starting her career at Sparrow Clinton in 1976, Simon has worked in every department from emergency to nursery and obstetrics. She has these words of advice for new Nurses: “Have a good heart, show great compassion, and let your Patients know you are here to help them through a difficult time in their lives.”



Simon, who still wears her nursing cap at work, has been instrumental in celebrating Daisy awardees by creating beautiful, hand-painted cards for each recipient. She plans to retire on Dec. 31, and pursue her art “hobby” as a second career. So, fellow Nurses created a special card based on her designs and had it framed for her.



Nurse nominees Karen McCloskey, RN; Adriann Sanders, RN; Chibwe Powell, RN; Mary Rathbun, RN; Kara George, RN; Teresa Miller, RN; Sarah Veith, RN; Regina Buhr, RN; and Amber Piper, RN; also were recognized. Each received a DAISY pin and flowers.



The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary, compassionate and skillful care given by Nurses every day. Nurses are nominated for the award by their Patients and families.

