Sparrow Clinton Hospital opens new Wound Clinic

ST. JOHNS, MI — Sparrow Clinton Hospital announces the opening of the Sparrow Clinton Wound Clinic, an outpatient facility offering a comprehensive approach for patients with non-healing wounds.

The Sparrow Clinton Wound Clinic team features nurses and technicians with advanced training in wound care.

“Between five and seven million Americans experience at least one form of a non-healing wound annually and the incidence of these wounds is increasing by approximately 10 percent each year,” said Mark Weismiller, M.D., medical director for the Sparrow Clinton Wound Clinic. “Many of these individuals suffer from wounds that refuse to heal despite conventional treatment. These wounds seldom involve a simple answer.”

Patients at the clinic are examined by clinical staff and each patient is evaluated for all possible related conditions, such as diabetes, that could interfere with proper healing. The care team follows an evidence-based clinical analysis to determine why wounds are not healing, then develops individual treatment plans based on the most effective technologies available to provide maximum healing and relief.

“We work with each patient’s primary care provider to ensure seamless delivery of appropriate care for non-healing wounds,” said Kelli Isralson-Brown, DNP, APRN, ANP-C, nurse practitioner for the new Wound Clinic. “With the right approach and the latest evidence-based practices for wound healing, our care team can provide healing and relief for our patients.”

The Sparrow Clinton Wound Clinic is located inside Sparrow Clinton Hospital. For more information about wound care or to schedule an appointment, call 989.227.3345.