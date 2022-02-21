Watch
Sparrow Clinton Hospital opens new Wound Clinic

Sponsored post by Sparrow
Image provided by Dave Trumpie-Trumpie Photography/2022
Mark Weismiller, M.D., medical director of the Sparrow Clinton Hospital Wound Clinic, and Nurse Practitioner Kelli Isralson-Brown helped lead the new clinic.<br/><br/>
Posted at 8:48 AM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 08:48:45-05

ST. JOHNS, MI — Sparrow Clinton Hospital announces the opening of the Sparrow Clinton Wound Clinic, an outpatient facility offering a comprehensive approach for patients with non-healing wounds.

The Sparrow Clinton Wound Clinic team features nurses and technicians with advanced training in wound care.

“Between five and seven million Americans experience at least one form of a non-healing wound annually and the incidence of these wounds is increasing by approximately 10 percent each year,” said Mark Weismiller, M.D., medical director for the Sparrow Clinton Wound Clinic. “Many of these individuals suffer from wounds that refuse to heal despite conventional treatment. These wounds seldom involve a simple answer.”

Patients at the clinic are examined by clinical staff and each patient is evaluated for all possible related conditions, such as diabetes, that could interfere with proper healing. The care team follows an evidence-based clinical analysis to determine why wounds are not healing, then develops individual treatment plans based on the most effective technologies available to provide maximum healing and relief.

“We work with each patient’s primary care provider to ensure seamless delivery of appropriate care for non-healing wounds,” said Kelli Isralson-Brown, DNP, APRN, ANP-C, nurse practitioner for the new Wound Clinic. “With the right approach and the latest evidence-based practices for wound healing, our care team can provide healing and relief for our patients.”

The Sparrow Clinton Wound Clinic is located inside Sparrow Clinton Hospital. For more information about wound care or to schedule an appointment, call 989.227.3345.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
