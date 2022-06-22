Watch
Sparrow Clinton Hospital names Kris Tennant as new interim president

Posted at 9:46 AM, Jun 22, 2022
ST. JOHNS, MI — Sparrow Clinton Hospital caregivers have welcomed longtime healthcare leader Kris Tennant as the hospital’s new interim president. Tennant stepped into the role upon the recent retirement of former SCH President Beth Daugherty.

Previously serving as vice president of Patient Experience for Sparrow Health System, Tennant offers 16 years of experience with Sparrow and 30-plus years as a highly skilled, inspiring and innovative healthcare leader. In her role as director of Rehabilitation Services, and later as director of Mary Free Bed at Sparrow, she successfully led her team to earn the nationwide title of Top Performer in Overall Quality of Care for Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospitals over four consecutive years – expanding the program and improving the quality of care for patients.

Her clinical background includes acute care, inpatient rehabilitation, outpatient services in both the hospital and private sectors, and skilled nursing. She received her Master of Physical Therapy from Andrews University in Dayton, Ohio; a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Therapy from Western Michigan University; and an Associate of Arts in Social Work from Southwestern Michigan College.

Inspired by her own life experiences, Tennant brings an empathetic and holistic approach to healthcare and leadership – always putting the needs of patients and caregivers first and delivering leading-edge medicine.

“I enjoy cultivating strong relationships and seeking community involvement and collaboration,” Tennant said. “I am looking forward to working with the communities Sparrow Clinton has the privilege to serve.” For more on Sparrow Clinton, go to Sparrow.org/Clinton.

