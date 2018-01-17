Sparrow Clinton Hospital honors local Nurse with DAISY Award for extraordinary care

A Sparrow Clinton Hospital Nurse’s special care of her Patients helped earn her the hospital’s DAISY Award for exceptional Nursing skills.

Marge Simon, LPN, developed a passion for Nursing after reading a popular series of books written to inspire young women.

“I read all the Cherry Ames Nursing books. So, by the time I hit junior high school, I was sure I wanted to be a Nurse,” said Simon. “After 41 years, I am still certain it was the right choice.”

Simon gained praise from her Patients for her empathetic, reassuring, and caring disposition.

“She truly cares. She helped me through a very scary time, and educated and supported my family as well,” wrote a Patient who nominated her for the DAISY Award.

Since starting her career at Sparrow Clinton in 1976, Simon worked in every department from Emergency to Nursery and Obstetrics. She has these words of advice for new Nurses: “Have a good heart, show great compassion, and let your Patients know you are here to help them through a difficult time in their lives.”

Simon, who continued to wear her Nursing cap at work, has been instrumental in celebrating Daisy awardees by creating beautiful, hand-painted cards for each recipient. Simon recently retired from Nursing to pursue her art “hobby” as a second career. So, fellow Nurses created a special card based on her designs and had it framed for her.

The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary, compassionate and skillful care given by Nurses every day. Nurses are nominated for the award by their Patients and families.

“DAISY Award nominees personify the remarkable Patient experience at Sparrow Clinton Hospital,” says Beth Daugherty, RN, Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer at Sparrow Clinton. “They provide extraordinary, skilled care with great compassion every day. Marge is a fine example of the quality of nursing care that earned this hospital our Pathway to Excellence designation.”

Daugherty joined DAISY Committee Nurses in presenting Simon with the award, a certificate of recognition, a DAISY pin, and a hand-carved sculpture entitled The Healer’s Touch. In addition, a DAISY Foundation banner signed by Simon will be posted in the hospital.

Nurse nominees Karen McCloskey, RN; Adriann Sanders, RN; Chibwe Powell, RN; Mary Rathbun, RN; Kara George, RN; Teresa Miller, RN; Sarah Veith, RN; Regina Buhr, RN; and Amber Piper, RN, also were recognized. Each received a DAISY pin and flowers.

Sparrow Clinton Hospital honors two Nurses each year as DAISY Award winners. To nominate an exceptional Sparrow Clinton Nurse, complete and return a form from one of The DAISY Foundation displays at the hospital.

Celebrating Daisy Award winner Marge Simon’s accomplishment were (from left) Mariah Hesse, Sparrow Clinton Director of Patient Care Services; Marge Simon, LPN, Daisy Award winner; Beth Daugherty, Sparrow Clinton Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Patient Care Services; and Ed Bruun, Sparrow Clinton President and CEO.