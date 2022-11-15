Sparrow Clinton Hospital adds Wide Bore MRI to ease patients’ anxiety

ST. JOHNS, MI — Sparrow Clinton Hospital now has Wide Bore MRI equipment to better accommodate patients who need more room and are difficult to scan or may experience claustrophobia in standard MRI units.

The GE Signa Voyager MRI has an increased bore size of four inches, which makes a big difference for the elderly, very young, and patients who are larger. The equipment also provides better clarity in its images, reducing exam time and increasing patient satisfaction.

The new MRI helps generate consistent diagnostic quality images even for challenging patients and difficult-to-image anatomies. Not only will it greatly improve the view of bone and soft tissue, but the Wide Bore MRI also helps provide physicians with higher resolution images to assist with a diagnosis.

“We are delighted to offer this new benefit for the patients we serve in our community. Adding this new equipment will allow us to optimize comfort for our patients, while maintaining the high-quality imaging of conventional closed bore systems,” said Kristina (Tennant) McCarty, Interim President at Sparrow Clinton Hospital. “We are continually striving to improve our services to provide quality care to those who entrust their care to us.”

Patients should speak to their physicians about being referred to Sparrow Clinton for their MRI. To learn more about Sparrow Clinton’s Imaging Department, visit Sparrow.org/Clinton [sparrow.org].