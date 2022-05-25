Sparrow Clinton honors DAISY Award recipient for outstanding nursing

ST. JOHNS, M — Sparrow Clinton Hospital recently honored a nurse with the DAISY Award for her compassionate care, outstanding nursing skills, and patient advocacy.

Emergency Services Nurse Amarily “Lily” Mendez, BSN, RN, was named a DAISY honoree based on a patient letter, recognizing her extraordinary bedside manner, and identifying her as “the most caring, kind, gentle, and understanding caregiver.”

One of nine Sparrow Clinton nurses nominated for this prestigious award, Mendez has been a Sparrow caregiver since 2017. In 2020, she received the Outstanding Latino Caregiver Award presented by the Lansing Latino Health Alliance and Sparrow Health System.

DAISY Committee nurses presented Mendez with a certificate of recognition, a DAISY pin, and a hand-carved sculpture entitled The Healer’s Touch. In addition, a DAISY Foundation banner signed by Mendez and previous DAISY Award winners was posted in the hospital.

“Our DAISY Award nominees personify the remarkable patient experience at Sparrow Clinton Hospital,” said Sparrow Clinton Chief Nursing Officer Mariah Hesse, BSN, RN, CENP. “These nurses exemplify the very best standards of advocacy, dedication, resourcefulness, and excellence.”

Individual DAISY nominees included Brittany Betzer, RN; Cyndy Bush, BSN, RN; Teri Cary, BSN, RN; Joren Fabiano, RN; Joslyn Fraidenburg, MSN, RN; Brittany Hagerman, BSN, RN; Melanie Kotowicz, BSN, RN, CNOR; and Cory Mygrants, RN.

The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary, compassionate, and skillful care given by nurses every day. Nurses are nominated by their patients and patients’ families. This was the 14th DAISY presentation for Sparrow Clinton Hospital, marking 208 total DAISY nominations.

Sparrow Clinton honors two nurses each year as DAISY Award honorees. In addition, a DAISY Team Award is presented as recognition is merited. To nominate an exceptional nurse or nursing team, please complete and return a form from one of The DAISY Foundation displays in the hospital.

Photo captions: DAISY Award honoree Lily Mendez, BSN, RN, (center) shows off her award with Sparrow Clinton Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Mariah Hesse, BSN, RN, CENP, (left) and Emergency Services Manager Diane Simon, MSN, RN, CEN.

DAISY nominees surrounding Lily Mendez, BSN, RN, (front and center) are (from left) Joslyn Fraidenburg, MSN, RN; Cory Mygrants, RN; Joren Fabiano, RN; Melanie Kotowicz, BSN, RN, CNOR; Teri Cary, BSN, RN; and Brittany Betzer, RN. Not pictured is Brittany Hagerman, BSN, RN.