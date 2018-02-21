Sparrow Clinton Foundation offers healthcare scholarships
12:05 PM, Feb 21, 2018
ST. JOHNS, MI – Clinton County students interested in pursuing healthcare careers can receive scholarship assistance from the Sparrow Clinton Hospital Foundation.
The Merten and Geraldine Whyman Health Careers Scholarship Fund, an endowment fund established in 1987, provides annual scholarships for education in a health-related field to Clinton County residents. Thanks to additional contributions by community members, the fund is now able to provide 10 $1,500 scholarship opportunities. To date, 282 students have received Whyman Scholarships, representing a total education investment of more than $280,000.
Applications and guidelines have been sent to all Clinton County public and private high schools as well as adult education programs. Any Clinton County resident interested in a healthcare career is encouraged to apply.
High school students can pick up applications from their counselor’s office.
Applications also are available at the Sparrow Clinton Hospital Foundation office and online at sparrow.org/whymanscholarship.
The deadline for submission of completed applications and forms is April 1. For more information, call Jackie in the Sparrow Clinton Hospital Foundation at 989.227.3334.