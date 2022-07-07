Sparrow Health System President and CEO James F. Dover, FACHE, has been reappointed to a three-year term on the Board of Trustees of the Michigan Health & Hospital Association (MHA).

Dover, first appointed to the board in 2020, will continue to serve as a trustee-at-large for the MHA, which represents hospitals and healthcare providers statewide. The MHA elected new officers and appointed board members during its recent annual meeting.

Since joining Sparrow in June 2019, Dover has overseen our nationally recognized response to the pandemic, spearheaded capital improvement initiatives, and enhanced diversity and inclusion efforts, among other items. He has been a strong advocate with federal officials for increased COVID assistance for Michigan hospitals.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to continue to serve on the Board of Trustees of the MHA,” Dover said. “As the health system for Michigan’s Capital area, we obviously have a close working relationship with the lead organization representing healthcare across the state.”

The MHA works in Michigan and Washington D.C. on behalf of healthcare providers and the communities and patients they serve. The MHA is a nationally recognized leader on initiatives that protect and promote quality, cost-effective and accessible healthcare. To learn more, visit mha.org.