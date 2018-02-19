Sparrow celebrates heart month!

Should you be inspired to get involved, please contact the Sparrow Foundation at 517.364.3620 or at Foundation@Sparrow.org. To give a gift in support of heart health, you can visit SparrowFoundation.org/Give [sparrowfoundation.org] today and select "heart" from the menu.
February is American Heart Month. At Sparrow, that means we put special focus on ensuring everyone in our community has access to the best in heart care and education. Continue reading to discover how Sparrow is making exemplary cardiovascular care available to every patient, not only in February, but throughout the entire year.
Sparrow Foundation's Women Working Wonder's Committee has created helpful booklets, (pictured at right), that fit in your wallet and are a great resource for cardiovascular health. From signs and symptoms to follow-up care, this is a great tool to have on hand. These booklets are available at Sparrow TCI or by contacting the Sparrow Foundation at Foundation@Sparrow.org. This is a wonderful example of outreach and education iniatives funded through philanthropy!
Last summer, Sparrow TCI (Thoracic Cardiovascular Institute) moved into their new home on the 4th floor of the Sparrow Plaza Building. New technology, like the recently installed nuclear camera (pictured at right), education and treatments offered by TCI are generously made possible by you, and people like you!
Recently, Dr. Matthew Wilcox from Sparrow TCI was featured on the Sparrow Medical Minute [sparrowfoundation.org] talking about the capabilities and technology found at TCI. For more information about TCI, please click here [sparrowfoundation.org].