Sparrow celebrates and honors physicians on National Doctors’ Day

LANSING, MI — From the beginnings when a lone physician began providing care from a rented house to today’s 1,263 primary and specialty care physicians, highly skilled Sparrow doctors have provided leading-edge medicine and quality patient care. Sparrow takes special pride in honoring those doctors on this National Doctors’ Day.

“We want to express profound gratefulness for all that our physicians do,” said Karen Kent VanGorder, M.D., Sparrow Health System’s Chief Medical and Quality Officer.

“Every day and all through every night they are here to protect, to soothe, to cure, to fix, to mend, to hold a hand and to be with our community members when they need them most. This gift, from our interns and residents, who are the youngest members of the team, through our veteran physicians who have served this community for 40 and 50 years, cannot be over-appreciated.”

We received many testimonials over the past few weeks about our outstanding physicians and are sharing them in this special new e-book. Please view the e-book here.

As the region’s only community-owned, community-based health system, Sparrow physicians provide expert care throughout Mid-Michigan. Sparrow attracts primary and specialty care physicians who have trained in the latest innovations at leading medical centers. Go to Sparrow.org to get an appointment with a Sparrow physician or talk to your primary care provider.