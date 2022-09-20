Watch Now
Sparrow Carson physician performs 1,500th robotic surgery

Posted at 10:01 AM, Sep 20, 2022
CARSON CITY, MI  — Highly skilled Sparrow Carson Hospital physician Michelle Becher, D.O., recently achieved an extraordinary milestone: performing her 1,500th daVinci robotic surgery at Sparrow Carson.

Dr. Becher is one of a handful of surgeons in Michigan to reach the milestone and positively impact an astounding number of lives.

The daVinci Surgical System is state-of-the-art technology, often referred to as a robot, that allows surgeons to perform complex procedures through just a few tiny incisions. This minimally invasive technology allows patients significantly less pain, lower risk of infection, shorter hospital stays, less blood loss, minimal scarring, and quicker recovery time so they can return to normal activities sooner.

Dr. Becher works at the Sparrow Medical Group OB/GYN Carson City Clinic, caring for patients with endometriosis, heavy menstrual bleeding, vaginal prolapse, fibroids, ovarian cysts and other issues. To learn more, visit Sparrow.org/SMGOB/GYNCarson.

