Sparrow Carson Hospital names Tabatha Miller Caregiver of the Quarter

CARSON CITY, MI — Sparrow Carson Hospital is proud to recognize Tabatha Miller, Health Unit Coordinator and Patient Care Tech from Sparrow Carson Surgical Services, as its Caregiver of the Quarter for the outstanding compassionate care she provides to both patients and her colleagues.

Miller was nominated by Natalie Gall, RD, Food and Nutrition Services Manager, who said, “She helps out when any area is short-staffed. She will do any job and is highly motivated to do a good job at whatever she does. She is easily trained, is respectful to patients and her fellow caregivers, and works incredibly hard.”

Jill Bartolo, RN, Surgical Services, also nominated Miller for the care and kindness she provides to all patients she encounters.

“She always wants to stay busy when she’s at work. … She is willing to do whatever is asked of her with a smile on her face. She does all this while also working towards a degree in social work,” Bartolo said. For more information about Sparrow Carson Hospital, go to Sparrow.org/Carson.