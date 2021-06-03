Sparrow Carson Hospital names Sara Hagerman, RN, as DAISY honoree

CARSON CITY, MI — Sparrow Carson Hospital has recognized Emergency Department Manager Sara Hagerman, RN, as a DAISY Nurse Leader honoree.

Hagerman has been a registered nurse at Sparrow Carson since July 2004, and a manager in the Emergency Department since November 2014. She is dedicated to her responsibilities as a manager, spending countless hours a day at the hospital ensuring her staff’s needs are meet, her department is running smoothly, and above all, the patients who come to Sparrow Carson’s Emergency Department receive exceptional, efficient care.

Her nomination noted that “she’s a compassionate leader who allows me to put my family first“ and “despite the pressure, the unknown, and the of everchanging guidelines during the height of the COVID pandemic, Sara was able to help staff remain safe, calm, and ready to provide care to our community.”

The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes who died of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenia (ITP) at age 33. DAISY is an acronym that stands for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. During Pat’s eight-week hospitalization, his family was awestruck by the care and compassion his Nurses provided not only to Pat but to everyone in his family. The Foundation was created in Pat’s memory to recognize extraordinary Nurses for the enormous difference they make in the lives of their Patients every day.

The DAISY Foundation is dedicated to recognizing all the “right” that nurses do, and compassionate leadership is indeed “right.” The DAISY recognition program for Nurse Leaders puts a public spotlight on the impact their unique brand of leadership has on their staff and the patient care they manage.

As a DAISY Nurse Leader honoree, Hagerman was presented with a special DAISY Nurse Leader certificate, a specially-designed DAISY recognition pin, and a unique Healer’s Touch sculpture, designated for Nurse Leaders.

