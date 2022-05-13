Sparrow Carson Hospital names Nurses of the Year

CARSON CITY, MI — Sparrow Carson Hospital named two outstanding nurses as its 2022 Nurses of the Year and celebrated its caregivers for their many accomplishments while fighting a pandemic.

The honorees, Nathan MacLaren, RN, of the Emergency Department, and Jeremy Steere, RN, Medical Surgical Services, were both worthy of the award because of their exemplary dedication to Sparrow Carson and the excellent patient care they provide every shift, said Chief Nursing Officer Monte Malek.

Emergency Department Manager Julie Noreen said, “Nathan is truly a nurse to admire. He is a wonderful role model in his nursing career and in life, a true provider in every sense of the word.” MacLaren has been at Sparrow Carson for 15 years and sets the bar high for fellow co-workers with his work ethic, skills and compassion.

Medical Surgical Services Manager Stacey Snyder noted that “Steere is an integral part of the nursing team on nights and just celebrated 20 years of service at Sparrow Carson.” His nomination noted his quick critical thinking, confidence in any situation, kindness to patients and co-workers, and what an asset he is as an all-around team leader.

Sparrow Carson President Mark Brisboe noted in his Nurses Week speech that Sparrow Carson caregivers provided each other support and encouragement to remain strong during the past difficult year. He also noted that during a time of uncertainty in healthcare, Sparrow Carson caregivers dug in deeper and pulled together for the community. They picked up extra shifts, cross trained so they could help their co-workers and remained standing tall to provide the best care for a community that counts on Sparrow Carson.

