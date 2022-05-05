Sparrow Carson Hospital names medical assistant as Caregiver of the Quarter

CARSON CITY, MI — Sparrow Carson Hospital is proud to recognize Dana Aldrich from Sparrow Medical Group OB/GYN Carson City as its Caregiver of the Quarter.

In one example of how Aldrich always puts her patients first, she had a personal hair appointment scheduled the day after she spoke with a patient struggling with chronic health conditions. Aldrich gave the appointment to the patient, even driving her there to help make her feel special.

Aldrich was nominated by a fellow caregiver who recounted, “She helps out when other areas are short staffed, working as a patient care tech at the hospital in addition to her regular full-time hours with Sparrow Medical Group.”

During the presentation, Sparrow Carson Medical Surgical Nurse Manager Stacey Snyder also praised Aldrich for her kind, positive attitude, and for the outstanding way she supports the nursing team and the patients on the Medical Surgical Unit. Aldrich was presented with a certificate of recognition and coffee tumbler filled with goodies from Sparrow Carson leaders. Please join us in congratulating Dana Aldrich. For more information about Sparrow Carson, go to Sparrow.org/Carson.