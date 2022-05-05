Watch
Yesyestohealth

Actions

Sparrow Carson Hospital names medical assistant as Caregiver of the Quarter

Post sponsored by Sparrow
(from left to right) Celebrating Sparrow Carson’s Caregiver of the Quarter are Mark Brisboe, Sparrow Carson Hospital president; honoree Dana Aldrich, SMG OB/GYN Medical Assistant; Stacey Snyder, Medical Surgical nurse manager; and Monte Malek, chief nursing officer.
Posted at 2:10 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 14:10:43-04

CARSON CITY, MI — Sparrow Carson Hospital is proud to recognize Dana Aldrich from Sparrow Medical Group OB/GYN Carson City as its Caregiver of the Quarter.

In one example of how Aldrich always puts her patients first, she had a personal hair appointment scheduled the day after she spoke with a patient struggling with chronic health conditions. Aldrich gave the appointment to the patient, even driving her there to help make her feel special.

Aldrich was nominated by a fellow caregiver who recounted, “She helps out when other areas are short staffed, working as a patient care tech at the hospital in addition to her regular full-time hours with Sparrow Medical Group.”

During the presentation, Sparrow Carson Medical Surgical Nurse Manager Stacey Snyder also praised Aldrich for her kind, positive attitude, and for the outstanding way she supports the nursing team and the patients on the Medical Surgical Unit. Aldrich was presented with a certificate of recognition and coffee tumbler filled with goodies from Sparrow Carson leaders. Please join us in congratulating Dana Aldrich. For more information about Sparrow Carson, go to Sparrow.org/Carson.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Healthy Living.jpg
Find a Doctor.jpg
Sparrow Health System is working on a new project that promises to bring more business, jobs and health services to the Lansing region. Now that project is one step closer to becoming a reality.
Lincoln test drive at Sparrow
Events.jpg
Careers.jpg
Volunteer.jpg
PHP.jpg
Michigan Athletic Club