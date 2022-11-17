Sparrow Carson Hospital names Leslie Bliss as Caregiver of the Quarter

CARSON CITY, MI — Sparrow Carson Hospital is proud to recognize Leslie Bliss from Sparrow Medical Group Greenville as its Caregiver of the Quarter.

Leslie has been part of the SMG Greenville team for the past nine years and is an example of the highly skilled caregivers who provide leading-edge medicine at Sparrow. She works as a Referral Coordinator, ensuring patients are scheduled for testing and appointments for their specialized care.

“Leslie is an integral part of our SMG Greenville Team,” said SMG Greenville Clinic Manager Ellie MacDonald.

Leslie’s nomination for the honor noted, “She always has a positive attitude and a smile. She excels at her job duties and pitches in to help others. She always places patients first and does what she can to seek the help needed with referrals and authorizations. Leslie will drop what she is in the middle of to help anyone, including patients and the team. Leslie is kind, compassionate, and dedicated.”

We appreciate caregivers like Leslie who provide quality, compassionate care to our patients every day.

