Sparrow Carson Hospital celebrates national recognition for patient satisfaction

CARSON CITY, MI — Sparrow Carson Hospital is celebrating its national recognition for top scores in patient satisfaction, fueled by its leading-edge medicine and highly skilled physicians.

Sparrow Carson received two four-star awards from Professional Research Consultants, Inc. in recognition of scores in the top 25 percent nationally for “Overall Quality of Care” in the Emergency Department and for “Overall Hospital Rating” for Sparrow Carson Inpatient Services. The PRC Excellence in Healthcare Awards are presented to organizations and individuals who have achieved top standards in patient satisfaction scores in the previous year, based on patient surveys.

“I’m pleased that Sparrow Carson is here for this wonderful community and am more pleased that the patients recognize the great quality of care that we provide,” said Sparrow Carson President Mark Brisboe.

Emergency Department Manager Julie Noreen, RN, commented on how proud she was of the hospital and her team for earning national recognition during a time where the pandemic was causing bed shortages and patient transfer complications.

“The team at Sparrow Carson just did what we do best – provide high-quality care for our patients,” Noreen said.

Medical Surgical Services Manager Stacey Snyder, RN, echoed those comments, thanking the nursing staff for their dedication, as well giving a shout-out to all the support services who make it possible to provide high quality care on the inpatient floor.

As the region’s only community-based, community-owned and community-governed health system, Sparrow is proud of the care it provides to Mid-Michigan residents. For more information on Sparrow Carson, go to Sparrow.org/Carson.

Photo caption: Celebrating Sparrow Carson Hospital’s patient satisfaction scores are (from left to right) Mark Brisboe, Sparrow Carson Hospital president; Carol Wiles, board chair; Julie Noreen, RN, Emergency Department manager; Stacey Snyder, RN, Medical Surgical nurse manager; Monte Malek, RN, chief nursing officer; and Christopher Copp, board member.