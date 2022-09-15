Sparrow announces new James W. Butler III Administrative Fellow

After an extensive nationwide search, Sparrow Health System is proud to name Jared Coleman as the new James W. Butler III Administrative Fellow, aimed at honoring the legacy of a respected Sparrow board member and community leader.

The fellowship is named for the late James W. Butler III, who championed access to health quality care for the most vulnerable and led efforts toward the state’s first medical clinic for the homeless.

Coleman, a Kalamazoo native, will work closely alongside Sparrow senior leadership and caregivers over the next year to prepare himself for a career in healthcare management. The fellowship is aimed at racially diverse candidates and created to address the need for diversity and inclusion in healthcare leadership. Tolulope Adedokun, Sparrow’s first Butler Fellow, was recently promoted to Manager of Patient Experience at E.W. Sparrow Hospital.

“I chose Sparrow for the opportunity to learn from a compassionate group of executive leaders and to explore the different realms of healthcare,” Coleman said. “The fellowship provides a unique platform to explore healthcare, while making a direct impact within the system and community.”

Said Teresa Znidarsic, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Sparrow Health System: “Jared’s education, experience and values clearly aligned and will honor Mr. Butler’s spirit of community service and involvement. We are excited to welcome Jared to the Sparrow Health System family and the greater Lansing community.”

Coleman began his healthcare career at Bronson Healthcare Group where he was a contract specialist in supply chain focused on surgical services. Coleman also spent time with the Bronson Health Foundation, where he helped to align philanthropic efforts with organizational needs. Coleman holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Western Michigan University and is pursuing his M.S. in Management, Strategy, and Leadership from Michigan State University.

To learn more about the James W. Butler Administrative Fellowship, go to Sparrow.org/Sparrow-Community-Health/About-Sparrow/James-W-Butler-iii-Administrative-Fellowship [sparrow.org]