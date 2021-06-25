Sparrow among top hospitals for treatment of heart attack patients

LANSING, Mich. — Sparrow has received major national recognition as one of the top hospitals for treating heart attack patients.

Sparrow has been given the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Gold Performance Achievement Award. It’s one of only 60 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.

The award recognizes Sparrow’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and signifies that Sparrow has reached an aggressive goal of treating these Patients to the levels of care outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association.

To receive the award, Sparrow has demonstrated sustained achievement for two consecutive years and has performed at the top level of standards, based on specific performance measures.

“What this means to the community is that Sparrow Hospital is consistently following proven guideline-driven strategies, and heart attack patients are receiving the best medical care attainable anywhere in this country,” said Christopher D’Haem, D.O., cardiologist and Sparrow Heart and Vascular Medical Director.

“Something like this can only happen with sustained effort and commitment from all levels within the Sparrow organization. From the medical professionals who render care, to the administrative support team, our community can be proud of what these people have accomplished on their behalf.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control estimates that almost 700,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. A heart attack occurs when a blood clot in a coronary artery partially or completely blocks flood flow to the heart muscle. Treatment guidelines include administering

aspirin upon arrival and discharge, timely restoration of blood flow to the blocked artery, smoking cessation counseling, and cardiac rehabilitation, among others.

The Chest Pain – MI Registry promotes healthcare providers consistently treating heart attack patients according to the most current, science-based guidelines and establishes a national standard for understanding and improving the quality, safety, and outcomes for Patients with coronary artery disease, specifically high-risk heart attack Patients.

Sparrow Heart and Vascular Center services include non-invasive testing, Catheterization Laboratories, and a Cardiac Recovery Unit.

Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute (TCI) is the pre-eminent provider of heart and vascular care in Mid-Michigan, providing highly trained cardiovascular providers and groundbreaking cardiac research. For details: tciheart.com or Sparrow.org/Heart-Center.

