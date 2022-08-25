SMG Saranac adds physician, accepting new patients

SARANAC, MI — Sparrow Ionia Hospital is pleased to announce that highly skilled Family Medicine physician Dylan McKay, D.O., has joined the medical staff of Sparrow Medical Group (SMG) Saranac.

Dr. McKay is a board-certified Family Medicine physician who practices evidence-based medicine. In addition to routine check-ups and screening exams, he provides treatment for musculoskeletal disorders, osteopathic manipulative treatment, substance use disorders, diabetes, and obesity. He is a member of the American Board of Family Medicine and the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians in Family Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment.

Dr. McKay completed his residency at the Sparrow/Michigan State University Family Medicine Residency Program. He obtained his doctorate degree from the MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. McKay is welcoming new patients at SMG Saranac where he joins fellow providers Steven Edmondson, D.O.; Kristi Demock, D.O.; Jennifer Moilanen, NP; Nicole Parrott, NP; Daniel Pear, NP; and Jennifer VanLoan, NP, to continue providing the leading-edge medical care, close to home. SMG Saranac is located at 107 N. Bridge St, Saranac.

Those looking for a primary care provider or to schedule an appointment may contact SMG Saranac at 616.642.9408. The practice accepts most major insurances and currently operates 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Learn more about Sparrow’s primary care practices, including SMG Saranac, at Sparrow.org/PrimaryCare [sparrow.org].