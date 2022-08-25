Watch Now
Yesyestohealth

Actions

SMG Saranac adds physician, accepting new patients

Post sponsored by Sparrow
MCKAYdylan_DO_2022_LC.jpg
Sparrow/2022
MCKAYdylan_DO_2022_LC.jpg
Posted at 10:52 AM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 10:52:34-04

SARANAC, MI — Sparrow Ionia Hospital is pleased to announce that highly skilled Family Medicine physician Dylan McKay, D.O., has joined the medical staff of Sparrow Medical Group (SMG) Saranac.

Dr. McKay is a board-certified Family Medicine physician who practices evidence-based medicine. In addition to routine check-ups and screening exams, he provides treatment for musculoskeletal disorders, osteopathic manipulative treatment, substance use disorders, diabetes, and obesity. He is a member of the American Board of Family Medicine and the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians in Family Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment.

Dr. McKay completed his residency at the Sparrow/Michigan State University Family Medicine Residency Program. He obtained his doctorate degree from the MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. McKay is welcoming new patients at SMG Saranac where he joins fellow providers Steven Edmondson, D.O.; Kristi Demock, D.O.; Jennifer Moilanen, NP; Nicole Parrott, NP; Daniel Pear, NP; and Jennifer VanLoan, NP, to continue providing the leading-edge medical care, close to home. SMG Saranac is located at 107 N. Bridge St, Saranac.

Those looking for a primary care provider or to schedule an appointment may contact SMG Saranac at 616.642.9408. The practice accepts most major insurances and currently operates 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Learn more about Sparrow’s primary care practices, including SMG Saranac, at Sparrow.org/PrimaryCare [sparrow.org].

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Healthy Living.jpg
Find a Doctor.jpg
Sparrow Health System is working on a new project that promises to bring more business, jobs and health services to the Lansing region. Now that project is one step closer to becoming a reality.
Lincoln test drive at Sparrow
Events.jpg
Careers.jpg
Volunteer.jpg
PHP.jpg
Michigan Athletic Club