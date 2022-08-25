SMG Charlotte welcomes Dr. Leighla Smith to its family care team

CHARLOTTE, Mich — Sparrow Medical Group (SMG) Charlotte 111 is pleased to welcome family care provider Leighla Smith, D.O., to its team. Dr. Smith joins highly skilled providers Linda Chermak, M.D., Stephanie Keilen, NP, and Elise Wildern, NP, in offering leading-edge medicine to the community.

The addition of Dr. Smith allows patients more access to a primary care physician, a greater ability to get same-day appointments, and support for those with chronic health conditions.

Dr. Smith is a board-certified physician who embraces a philosophy of comprehensive healthcare for the entire family. She enjoys working with her patients to develop healthy habits for life, including balanced diet and active lifestyle.

“I always knew I wanted to go into family medicine in order to support growing families,” says Dr. Smith, who lives in Charlotte with her husband and their two children.

She is very passionate about supporting women in their transition with a newborn and their breastfeeding journey, and as well as providing musculoskeletal care. In her spare time, you can find Dr. Smith playing with her children at home and local parks, playing golf with her husband, and cooking for her family.

SMG Charlotte 111 is a Patient-Centered Medical Home practice designated by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. The practice is located at 111 Lansing St., Charlotte, and offers virtual and in-person visits to meet the needs of patients.