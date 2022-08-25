Watch Now
Yesyestohealth

Actions

SMG Charlotte welcomes Dr. Leighla Smith to its family care team

Post sponsored by Sparrow
SMITH, Leighla DO 22_06 .jpg
Sparrow/2022
SMITH, Leighla DO 22_06 .jpg
Posted at 10:55 AM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 10:55:35-04

CHARLOTTE, Mich — Sparrow Medical Group (SMG) Charlotte 111 is pleased to welcome family care provider Leighla Smith, D.O., to its team. Dr. Smith joins highly skilled providers Linda Chermak, M.D., Stephanie Keilen, NP, and Elise Wildern, NP, in offering leading-edge medicine to the community.

The addition of Dr. Smith allows patients more access to a primary care physician, a greater ability to get same-day appointments, and support for those with chronic health conditions.

Dr. Smith is a board-certified physician who embraces a philosophy of comprehensive healthcare for the entire family. She enjoys working with her patients to develop healthy habits for life, including balanced diet and active lifestyle.

“I always knew I wanted to go into family medicine in order to support growing families,” says Dr. Smith, who lives in Charlotte with her husband and their two children.

She is very passionate about supporting women in their transition with a newborn and their breastfeeding journey, and as well as providing musculoskeletal care. In her spare time, you can find Dr. Smith playing with her children at home and local parks, playing golf with her husband, and cooking for her family.

SMG Charlotte 111 is a Patient-Centered Medical Home practice designated by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. The practice is located at 111 Lansing St., Charlotte, and offers virtual and in-person visits to meet the needs of patients.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Smith, please call 517.543.5110. For more information, visit Sparrow.org/SMGCharlotte111.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Healthy Living.jpg
Find a Doctor.jpg
Sparrow Health System is working on a new project that promises to bring more business, jobs and health services to the Lansing region. Now that project is one step closer to becoming a reality.
Lincoln test drive at Sparrow
Events.jpg
Careers.jpg
Volunteer.jpg
PHP.jpg
Michigan Athletic Club