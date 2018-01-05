Service member's family receives special gift from Sparrow Ionia Hospital Caregivers

What: We have a touching story of a service member’s family being aided by the incredible generosity of Sparrow Ionia Hospital Caregivers. The husband of a Sparrow Ionia Radiology Technician has served in the Middle East as part of the National Guard. The Sparrow Ionia Caregiver would like to take her family to Disney World in Florida when her husband returns from overseas. Fellow Caregivers have responded by donating hundreds of hours of paid time-off, along with cash, to the Caregiver so her family can not only enjoy Disney but reap the financial benefits of their generosity. In an emotional moment, the Caregiver learned of the gesture last week. She and her manager who originated the idea will be available for interviews. Photos will also be available for broll.

Where: Lobby of Sparrow Ionia Hospital, 3565 S. State Road (M-66), Ionia. A representative of Sparrow Marketing will meet media in the lobby and escort them to the interview area.

When: Noon, Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Additional information: Any reporter or media wishing to attend the event should contact John Foren, Director of Media and Public Relations, at 517.364.8093 or 517.256.1743.

SOURCE: PRESS RELEASE