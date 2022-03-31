Physician named Interim President of E.W. Sparrow Hospital

LANSING, MI — Denny Martin, D.O., has been named Interim President of E.W. Sparrow Hospital, effective Monday, April 4.

Dr. Martin has served with distinction as Chief Medical Officer of E.W. Sparrow Hospital since April 2020, just after the start of the pandemic. Sparrow and the community have greatly benefited from his compassion, professionalism and inclusive manner. A practicing OB/GYN, Dr. Martin previously served as Executive Medical Director of Physician Performance for the Health System and is a physician graduate of Michigan State University.

“I am honored to lead this organization and all of the Sparrow caregivers who are dedicated to a life of serving our community,” Dr. Martin said.

