Watch
Yesyestohealth

Actions

Physician named Interim President of E.W. Sparrow Hospital

Sponsored post by Sparrow
Posted at 2:04 PM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 14:04:52-04

LANSING, MI — Denny Martin, D.O., has been named Interim President of E.W. Sparrow Hospital, effective Monday, April 4.

Dr. Martin has served with distinction as Chief Medical Officer of E.W. Sparrow Hospital since April 2020, just after the start of the pandemic. Sparrow and the community have greatly benefited from his compassion, professionalism and inclusive manner. A practicing OB/GYN, Dr. Martin previously served as Executive Medical Director of Physician Performance for the Health System and is a physician graduate of Michigan State University.

“I am honored to lead this organization and all of the Sparrow caregivers who are dedicated to a life of serving our community,” Dr. Martin said.

For further questions, contact John Foren, Director, Media Relations and Corporate Communications, at john.foren@sparrow.org, 517.364.8093 or 517.256.1743.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Healthy Living.jpg
Find a Doctor.jpg
Sparrow Health System is working on a new project that promises to bring more business, jobs and health services to the Lansing region. Now that project is one step closer to becoming a reality.
Lincoln test drive at Sparrow
Events.jpg
Careers.jpg
Volunteer.jpg
PHP.jpg
Michigan Athletic Club