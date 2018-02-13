No knife heart procedure giving patients new hope

Sparrow Hospital is showing off a new heart procedure that offers the same results as surgery, without the risk of going under the knife.

It's called the "Mitraclip", and it repairs leaky mitrial valves in the heart.

The condition used to require open heart surgery.

But now, patients who were too high risk for surgery, can get the same cure from the "Mitraclip".

Patients can usually go home within two days of having the procedure.

Sparrow is the only Mid-Michigan hospital to offer it.