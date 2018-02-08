More norovirus cases at the Olympics

Cloudy
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) - The Olympic organizing committee says another 42 cases of norovirus have been reported at the Olympics, bringing the total to 128 in the past week.
Most of the cases are people staying at a youth center in Pyeongchang that housed security personnel for the games.
About 1,200 people there were sequestered, forcing the military to step in to help with security.
Those who have tested negative for norovirus have been released from quarantine and returned to work.