March is Red Cross Month.

The American Red Cross brings help and hope to people in need. All month long, News 10 will bring you stories about what the Mid-Michigan Chapter of the organization does for the community.

Last week, local Red Cross volunteers handed out hundreds of boxed lunches to Lansing residents affected by the flooding. They also delivered emergency supplies, and clean-up kits. Volunteers say they get a lot of happy reactions from neighbors. Volunteer Joe Dunn said, "Everything from 'I never wanted the Red Cross to show up at my house, but I'm thankful that you guys are here.' to amazement at what we have to offer. Thankfullness, a lot of them are thankful."

The Red Cross is always in need of volunteers. The only requirement is a good attitude.

