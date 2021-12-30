Local couple receives Sparrow’s highest honor for their selfless volunteer work

LANSING, MI — If you’ve ever met Charles and Lexcie Blockett of Lansing you’d know they are the epitome of Sparrow volunteers – selfless, compassionate, gracious, and humble.

After a pandemic-related delay, the Blocketts were recently honored (in a private, socially distant setting) with the 2020 Sparrow Founders’ Award, the health system’s highest recognition. The award is given to a volunteer, community member, or retired caregiver who has made a positive impact on the health of Mid-Michigan. A public celebration is usually held in March, around the anniversary of Sparrow’s founding as an organization, but the ceremony has been postponed the past two years because of the pandemic.

In addition to distinguished careers in state government and private business, the Blocketts have dedicated themselves to Sparrow and the community. Charles joined the Sparrow Foundation Board in 2009 and is now emeritus-chair. Lexcie has served with the Mary Magdalen League (St. Lawrence gift shop) and on the Sparrow Women’s Board of Managers.

They have provided countless hours to Sparrow, serving on various committees, bringing many new friends to the Sparrow Foundation, promoting diversity and inclusion efforts, and recruiting dozens of prospective volunteers.

Both cancer survivors, they played an integral role in the campaign to build the Sparrow Herbert-Herman Cancer Center.

During this time when we face so many challenges in healthcare, it’s good to focus on volunteers like the Blocketts and how they continue to give of themselves to better the lives of Sparrow’s patients and caregivers. While this pandemic surges again, volunteers are still working nearly everywhere that touches the public at Sparrow.

Sparrow currently has about 650 volunteers serving at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing and another 165 at our Community Hospitals. Some have served Sparrow for over 45 years. The volunteers sit under the

umbrella of the Women’s Hospital Association, led by the Women’s Board of Managers, who continue the work of the 114 women who founded Sparrow in 1896.

Volunteers assist in our Surgical Lounge, aiding families waiting for their loved ones having surgery. They manage our gift shops, which are full-scale retail operations. Volunteers have been key to our COVID-19 clinics, assisting with traffic control and even administering vaccines. Courtesy volunteers direct and assist patients and visitors in finding their way. College and adult volunteers work as patient concierges, visiting and assisting patients with non-clinical needs such as water and coffee, among other duties. Discharge volunteers assist patients with wheelchairs as they leave our hospitals. Volunteers also work at our Herbert-Herman Cancer Center and other units, assisting with office support and supply chain needs.

The Sparrow Guild and Sparrow Foundation Women Working Wonders (W3) develop, plan and execute fundraising activities to inspire our community and help secure resources that support patient care.

Volunteers are also vital at Sparrow’s Community Hospitals, providing a friendly face and living the Sparrow values, helping deliver extraordinary care close to home.

These volunteers have been essential to Sparrow’s 125 years of caring for the community and deserve our deep gratitude. Interested in volunteering at Sparrow? Go to Sparrow.org/Volunteer.