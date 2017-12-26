Light show for children at Sparrow Hospital

Single digit temperatures weren't going to stop these families from sending their Christmas spirit to children who were spending it alone at Sparrow Hospital.



The only thing you needed to participate was just a smile and a flashlight.



Molly Chan organizer of the event says this event is purposely done at night, going to bed alone is one thing, but going to bed alone on Christmas is when love and cheer are needed the most.



Chan says she got the idea from the Beaumont Hospitals in the metro Detroit area.



She says she was happy with the support they got for this event in such a short amount of time.



Chan says she wants to make this an every year thing and start a tradition here in Lansing, so kids won't have to spend Christmas alone.