Lansing’s Granger Construction honored with statewide award for Sparrow COVID unit project

LANSING, MI — Sparrow is proud that Granger Construction of Lansing was recently given the coveted 2022 Build Michigan Award for converting a floor of Sparrow Hospital into a negative isolation unit for COVID-19 patients.

Sparrow contracted Granger and Diekema Hamann Engineering for a herculean task, to quickly design and implement the floor to safely house patients with a contagious respiratory disease. Among other things, it meant taking the 10th floor of the hospital’s West Tower and retrofitting the air handler, replacing duct work, installing exhaust fans, and much more. The floor has been vitally important during the pandemic.

“Sparrow is very fortunate to have excellent partners like Granger and Diekema Hamann to quickly execute initiatives like this. The 10 west isolation unit will help keep our caregivers safe and help provide better care to our community for years to come,” said Bill Degg, the hospital’s manager of mechanical services.

Granger received the award at a recent ceremony in Detroit. Here’s a link to the ceremony’s introduction about the Sparrow project: https://youtu.be/sRmNdWfFrMs?t=401. The Build Michigan Award recognizes excellence in commercial construction throughout the state. Build Michigan Award entries are judged on meeting the challenge of a difficult job, excellence in project management, innovation in construction techniques, sensitivity to the environment, responsiveness to client needs and the contractor’s contribution to the community.

Sparrow has been internationally recognized for its innovative work in protecting and caring for the community during the pandemic. We urge the Mid-Michigan region to continue to practice safety measures and to get the COVID vaccine if you haven’t already. For more information, go to Sparrow.org/CovidCare.

