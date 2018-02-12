Lansing Urgent Care announcement of seventh clinic

In continued efforts to provide the best service, care, and patient experience possible, Dr. Terry Matthews & Catherine Matthews officially announced the arrival of their newest Lansing Urgent Care facility located in Mason, Michigan, with an anticipated opening date of mid-March 2018. This will be the seventh Lansing Urgent Care location, one of which includes the area's only 24/7 urgent care facility on Clippert St. near the Frandor Shopping Center.

“Many of you know that every time we open another clinic Catherine and I say, ‘That'll be the last one.’ We truly feel that every time.” states Dr. Terry Matthews. “However, after a little time passes, the desire to create more jobs and provide our services to other communities we aren't regularly reaching tugs at us. Since 2006, we've been asked to bring urgent care services to Mason, so we’re really excited to serve that community while creating more job opportunities.”

“Our loyal patients and tremendous staff make this expansion possible.” Dr. Matthews continues to say, “Without our staff’s efforts to provide kind, compassionate and sound medical care over the last 12 years, the opening of this additional clinic simply would not have been possible. We are proud to announce the opening of this facility to offer convenient and friendly access to quality healthcare for the Mason community.”

Their seventh location will be located next to Snap Fitness in the Mason Plaza at 132 S. Cedar St. Suite 3, Mason, MI 48854. The Mason facility will mirror all other Lansing Urgent Care offices, offering minor injury and illness healthcare services to the surrounding communities. It will also feature on-site lab and X-Ray services, on-site medications and their standard of compassionate, highly skilled staff. Patients will also be able to use Lansing Urgent Care’s new online check-in feature available at www.LUC123.com where they can also view estimated clinic wait times and choose the location that is most convenient for them, all within the comfort of their home or office.

