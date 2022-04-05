Gift of Life honors Sparrow pathologist as Donation Champion

ANN ARBOR, MI — Michael Markey, M.D., a Sparrow Hospital physician and chief medical examiner for five counties in Michigan, is one of 17 individuals, four partner organizations and one hospital to receive a 2022 Donation Champion Award from Gift of Life Michigan, recognizing his extraordinary efforts to help fulfill the wishes of donor families.

“Gift of Life Michigan is so fortunate to have so many dedicated partners assist us with our mission of honoring life through donation,” said Dorrie Dils, President and CEO of Gift of Life Michigan. “Every year there are so many worthy nominees and it is always a difficult decision.”

Dr. Markey, who leads the Forensic Pathology Department at Sparrow, serves as the chief medical examiner for Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella and Shiawassee counties. He was nominated for the award for implementing best practices that ensure Gift of Life staff is notified as soon as possible to ensure donation can occur.

“It’s more about being supportive of the process and making sure that all of the staff knows it’s part of an important mission that the office has,” said Dr. Markey, who has been a forensic pathologist and medical examiner for about 20 years, including 19 at Sparrow.

Dr. Markey is among the highly skilled physicians who practice leading-edge medicine at Sparrow, providing compassionate care for Mid-Michigan.

Becoming a medical pathologist wasn’t the Illinois native’s first choice when he entered medical school. He said he initially wanted to study medicine to see patients and treat people, to make people who were sick better and keep people who were healthy, healthy.

More than two decades later, he said he still looks at forensic pathology as a way to help patients, however, and said he thinks organ and tissue donation is a way to do that.

"For me, it's one way to be able to fulfill that desire, to help people still to help someone who needs that cornea, or a tissue that will help them get better and potentially save their life," Dr. Markey said. "It's that one small thing I can do to have a positive effect on a patient, which I don't actually get to see or experience in my field very often."

