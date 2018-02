Flu warning signs in children

At least 63 children have died from the flu so far this season, and there's no sign of it letting up as the number of deaths and hospitalizations continue to rise.

One of the flu strains spreading this season, H3-N2, is affecting children more than most, making it imperative for parents to look out for these flu warning signs:

If your child is having trouble breathing or breathing fast.

If their skin has a bluish tint.

If they have trouble waking up or refuse to interact or seem unusually irritable.

According to Dr. Alicia Fry of the CDC Influenza Prevention and Control Team, early detection is key to fighting this deadly virus.

"As soon as they have symptoms and they suspect they might have the flu, they should call their doctor right away. Because they could benefit from early treatment with antiviral drugs."

If symptoms go unnoticed and children are not treated immediately, they could be at risk for serious flu complications.

The CDC will release updated numbers on the flu season Friday.