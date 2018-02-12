Flu-killing pill could be available next year

Japanese researchers are working on a pill that could kill the flu within a day.

The experimental drug has shown it can wipe out the virus within 24 hours. That's much quicker than any other drug on the market, including Tamiflu.

Killing the virus that quickly could also reduce its contagious effects.

Japan's drug regulator is fast-tracking its approval and could give it the nod for use in Japan as early as March.

It wouldn't be available in the U.S. until next year at the earliest.