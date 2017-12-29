Flu activity increasing around U.S.; only minimal activity in Michigan

Michigan is among 13 states where flu activity has yet to reach a high point.

The CDC put out new numbers Friday for the week leading up to December 23. The CDC says a majority of the U.S., 36 states, are reporting widespread flu activity. That's up from 23 states the week before. 13 states, including Michigan, are reporting regional activity.

The CDC says there are more than 21,000 confirmed cases of the flu as of last Saturday. Hospitalizations are the highest among those 65-and-older, followed by 50-to-64-year-olds and kids under the age of four. So far, 12 flu-related pediatric deaths have been reported.

The flu-- unlike the common cold--- comes on suddenly. You will feel tired, your muscles will ache and your forehead may feel hot. The CDC recommends you stay at home-- and remain there and away from others for at least 24 hours after your fever breaks.

There are warning signs you should see a doctor right away. For adults that includes difficulty breathing, pain in your chest or abdomen, dizziness or confusion and severe or persistent vomiting.

For kids--- watch for these signs: trouble or fast breathing, bluish skin color, not drinking enough fluids, fever with a rash and not interacting and irritable.

Flu season doesn't typically peak until January or February--- so there is still time to get a flu shot. Despite reports the vaccine is not as effective as previous years, the CDC and doctors are still recommending you get vaccinated.