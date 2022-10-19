E.W. Sparrow remains region’s only Baby-Friendly® Hospital

Sparrow has once again achieved a national benchmark in quality care for mothers and babies after being recognized as Mid-Michigan’s only Baby-Friendly® Hospital.

The designation means Sparrow’s leading-edge medicine and highly skilled physicians and caregivers are improving health outcomes for mothers and babies. E.W. Sparrow Hospital is one of only

13 hospitals in Michigan and among 598 in the entire country to hold the Baby-Friendly designation. Sparrow first received the honor in 2015. “We are very proud of our redesignation,” said Tonyie Andrews-Johnson, director of Women’s Services at E.W. Sparrow Hospital. “Baby-Friendly means that we work collaboratively with families to support and educate them regardless of their feeding choice, breast or bottle.”

The Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI) is a global program of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). The five-year redesignation demonstrates excellence in providing evidence-based, patient-centered maternity care that promotes best practices in infant feeding and mother/baby bonding. Strong scientific evidence shows that breastfed children have fewer and less serious illnesses than those who never receive breast milk, including a reduced risk of SIDS, childhood cancers, and diabetes.

With nearly 4,000 baby deliveries a year – nearly a quarter of a million babies and counting – E.W. Sparrow Hospital is the premier birthing center in Mid-Michigan. It is also home to Mid-Michigan’s

only Regional Intensive Care Unit (RNICU). Being Baby-Friendly is another way that Sparrow is improving the health of the people in our communities.

To learn more about Sparrow Birthing Services and the benefits of breastfeeding, visit Sparrow.org/birthing.