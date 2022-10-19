E.W. Sparrow Hospital nurse who aided new mom receives Speak Up Award

A registered nurse at E.W. Sparrow Hospital’s Emergency Department (ED) who recently helped a new mom receive life-saving care has been honored with the Sparrow Speak Up Award for advocating on behalf of patient and caregiver safety.

Rebecca Ridenour was treating a newborn at the hospital when she noticed the baby’s mother did not look well. The nurse checked the mom’s blood pressure, which was extremely high. Rebecca immediately contacted other caregivers and worked quickly to arrange the mother’s admission to the hospital. Mom was later diagnosed with preeclampsia, a high blood pressure disorder that can lead to serious health problems during pregnancy or soon after childbirth.

Rebecca’s actions potentially prevented seizure, stroke, or death for the patient. High blood pressure disorders like preeclampsia during pregnancies and the postpartum period are a leading cause of maternal illness and death in the U.S.

“When we as humans stop speaking up, that means we have given up, and all hope is lost, “ said Rebecca, a Sparrow nurse for three years. “Therefore, please don’t be silent.”

The Speak Up Award is given quarterly to a Sparrow caregiver or team for speaking up on behalf of patient and caregiver safety. The health and safety of our patients, caregivers, and visitors is always our top priority.

