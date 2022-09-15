E.W. Sparrow Hospital honors caregiver who eased boys’ anxiety in getting COVID vaccines

E.W. Sparrow Hospital Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Cindy Meteyer has been recognized with the DAISY Award for going above and beyond to deliver compassionate care to twin 10-year-old boys receiving their COVID vaccinations.

The patients have high needle anxiety and Meteyer went out of her way to be at each appointment and to make the boys feel safe and comfortable while receiving their COVID shots. “I couldn’t be more grateful to Cindy for her kindness, generosity, compassion, and so much more for my boys,” the patient’s mother said in nominating Meteyer for the award. “She is a rock star in our books.”

Meteyer, part of Sparrow’s Hematology/Oncology Service, works with highly skilled physicians to provide state-of-the-art care to local children with cancer and blood disorders. She also organizes the annual Sparrow Children’s Center Hair-a-Thon, which will be held this weekend for the eighth year, and provides patient, family, and staff education.

“Cindy works diligently to make sure her patients and their family’s needs are met,” said Kathy Marble, Nursing Director for Pediatric Services. “I’m so proud of Cindy and congratulate her on receiving the DAISY Award.”

The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary, compassionate, and skillful care given by nurses every day. Nurses are nominated by their patients and patients’ families. DAISY Award nominations are accepted at Sparrow throughout the year.

Meteyer received a certificate of recognition, a DAISY pin to wear at work, and beautiful serpentine stone sculpture carved by the artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe. The “Healer’s Touch” sculpture depicts the embracing relationship nurses have with their patients.

“Receiving the DAISY Award is a tremendous honor and I will strive to live up to its high standards in my nursing practice,” Meteyer said. “I also want to thank my nominator, Erin West, and her boys for reminding us that the things we think of as ordinary can be extraordinary for the families we serve. “