Sparrow physician Paul Entler, D.O., a strong advocate for patient safety and improved quality, has been named Sparrow Health System’s Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer.

Dr. Entler succeeds the retired Karen Kent VanGorder, M.D., who served as the health system’s Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Quality Officer.

In his new role, Dr. Entler will lead the Sparrow Health System medical staff, patient experience and continue his innovative work in improving patient safety and quality of care. He has served for the past four years as Sparrow’s Vice President of Quality and Performance Improvement, acting as a consistent force for advocating for safer medical care. He has also been a statewide physician leader in the treatment of COVID-19 and promoting access to care for the community.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on all of us in some way whether through loss of loved one, financial loss, and exposure of inequities in care delivery models. It is time to heal, unite and recover as a community,” Dr. Entler said.

“As a leader at Sparrow and a community member for over 18 years, I am honored, energized, excited and passionate about driving change, building on our past successes and transforming care delivery models through cutting edge analytics. In aligning with Sparrow’s values, my vision is to make Sparrow a destination center to work and receive medical care through reduction of friction and waste that is present in most healthcare systems.”

Dr. Entler has an extensive background in healthcare leadership roles. His previous positions include Chief Compliance Officer, Mid-Michigan Physicians; Medical Director, Sparrow Specialty Hospital; Medical Director, Sparrow Diabetes and Endocrinology; Executive Medical Director, Physician Performance; and, most recently, Interim Vice President of Quality and Performance Improvement.

Dr. Entler is a Board Certified General Internist. He completed his residency and chief medical residency at The Western Pennsylvania Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa., where he received numerous awards. He is a graduate of the Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine. He also recently completed a Master’s of Medical Management from the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University.

Dr. Kent VanGorder has retired after an inspiring and illustrious career as a family medicine physician and member of the Sparrow Family since 1993. She spearheaded major improvements in patient safety and quality and been a strong advocate for the needs of the community. She worked tirelessly in the past two years to guide medical policy in the treatment of COVID, serving both nationally and internationally as a medical spokesperson on the pandemic in Michigan.

