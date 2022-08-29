Dr. LaKeeya Tucker honored with Eastside Community Action Center’s Community Champion Award

E.W. Sparrow Hospital Medical Chief of Staff LaKeeya Tucker, D.O., has been recognized with the Community Champion Award by Lansing’s Eastside Community Action Center for her work in providing access to care for underserved populations. Dr. Tucker reflects the highly skilled physicians who practice leading-edge medicine at Sparrow.

Dr. Tucker was honored at a special salute Saturday held by the eastside organization, founded in 2007 with the purpose of providing social, educational, housing, and spiritual assistance to children and adults, especially those who are vulnerable or at risk.

“Dr. Tucker was chosen as our Community Champion this year as she has been an instrument of help for many college students and those who don’t have a medical voice,” said Dr. Stan Parker, executive director of the Community Action Center. “She has championed the cause of ensuring medical care to those who are in need.”

Dr. Tucker, who made in history as the first African American to be elected to serve a two-year term as Chief of Staff, is a highly regarded OB/GYN at Alliance Obstetrics & Gynecology in East Lansing. She is involved in numerous community activities and mentors medical residents, interns, medical students and high school students. She has been the medical director for the “It’s a Breast Thing” program, a non-profit that provides funding for breast cancer survivors who can’t afford their out-of-pocket costs.

“I am filled with gratitude in receiving this magnificent honor,” Dr. Tucker said. “Serving the community and mentoring are important to me. My mentors have donated so much of their time and poured so much of their talent into me and I feel compelled to do the same. Sparrow’s support is greatly appreciated and demonstrates alignment with social determinants of health.”

Dr. Tucker has received numerous community honors, including the Lansing City Council’s Living Legend Award, the Davis Dunning’s Bar Association’s Trailblazer Award, and the Zonta Yellow Rose Award in recognition of empowering women. For more information about Sparrow’s highly skilled physicians, go to Sparrow.org. To learn more about the Eastside Community Action Center, go to ecalansing.org.