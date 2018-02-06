Candace Metcalf, D.O., appointed as Sparrow Hospital's Chief of Medical Staff

Sparrow is pleased to welcome Candace Metcalf, D.O., as its new Chief of Medical Staff for a two-year term. Her appointment began Jan. 1.

“Healthcare is a challenging field, now more than ever,” Dr. Metcalf said. “We need to do the best job we can when it comes to supporting our Sparrow Physicians so that they are able to provide the best care possible to our Patients. Engaged Physicians are the key to improving quality.”

In her new role, Dr. Metcalf will represent and communicate the views, policies, concerns and needs of Sparrow’s more than 950 Medical Staff members while working with Sparrow Leadership to ensure quality, compassionate care for all Patients.

A Lansing-area native, Dr. Metcalf is a board-certified anesthesiologist who is coordinator of the Sparrow Strong peer support team and a clinical assistant professor in the Department of Surgical Specialties in the Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine. She served as Medical Director of the Sparrow Obstetrics Anesthesia Department from 2008-16. She received an associate’s degree in Nursing/Registered Nurse from Lansing Community College and her medical degree from the MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine.

She takes over for previous Chief of Medical Staff John Kepros, M.D. Sparrow sincerely thanks Dr. Kepros for his leadership and service to our Medical Staff. We are grateful for his guidance.

Robin DeMuth, M.D., was elected to serve as Chief of Staff-Elect during Dr. Metcalf’s term.

