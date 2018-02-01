Yes! Grant 2/1/18: Cristo Rey Community Center

Cloudy
HI: 32°
LO: 10°
As the recipient of the January 2018 Yes! Grant, Marriage Matters Jackson receives a grant for $1,000 as well as a Public Service Announcement campaign on the FOX 47 family of TV stations. Check out their PSA now to learn why the Cristo Rey Community Center has such an important impact on the Mid-Michigan community!
FOX 47’s Yes! Grant is our commitment to bringing communities closer, by encouraging you to share your thoughts and your stories with us. Another big Part of this program is the Yes! Grant, where each month a mid-Michigan non-profit group is selected for a FOX 47 Yes! Grant of cash and a special promotional campaign. We are happy to announce our February 2018 recipient, Cristo Rey Community Center.
To learn more about Cristo Rey Community Center, click here.