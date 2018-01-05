Yes! Grant 1/4/18: Marriage Matters Jackson

FOX 47’s Yes! Grant is our commitment to bringing communities closer, by encouraging you to share your thoughts and your stories with us.



Another big Part of this program is the Yes! Grant, where each month a mid-Michigan non-profit group is selected for a FOX 47 Yes! Grant of cash and a special promotional campaign.



We are happy to announce our January 2018 recipient, Marriage Matters Jackson.

To learn more about Marriage Matters Jackson, click here.