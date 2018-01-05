Marriage Matters Jackson PSA

FOX 47 News
12:00 AM, Jan 5, 2018

As the recipient of the January 2018 Yes! Grant, Marriage Matters Jackson receives a grant for $1,000 as well as a Public Service Announcement campaign on the FOX 47 family of TV stations. Check out there PSA now to learn why Marriage Matters Jackson has such an important impact on the Mid-Michigan community!

