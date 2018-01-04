Yes! Pics: 1/3/18

11:17 AM, Jan 4, 2018
41 mins ago

Members of the Lansing and Jackson area communities are invited to send in their photos for a chance to see them on air during FOX 47 News at Ten. Here are the viewer photos that made the air Wednesday night.

