The Delta Side Business Association hosting their Annual Community Expo
11:52 AM, Feb 20, 2018
Saturday, March 3 * 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. * Lansing Mall
Delta Township, Mich. –The Annual Community Expo provides the perfect opportunity for the public to learn more about their local businesses, visit with representatives, and discover what their community and local businesses have to offer them.
The Delta Side Business Association is a non-profit business organization that helps promote businesses in Delta Township and the surrounding areas. Profits collected from the vendors go towards scholarships for area students.
There will be door prizes and many perks from local business booths. This is your chance to browse through Delta Township’s Best-of-the-best!
Admission is FREE! To learn more about this event, visit www.deltaside.org.
