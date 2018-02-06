Smash Atoms and Stargaze at the 4th Annual Physics & Astronomy Day

Impression 5 Science Center and Michigan State University’s Department of Physics & Astronomy are hosting the fourth annual Physics & Astronomy Day at the Science Center Saturday, February 10 (10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

For this special event day, the Science Center will be filled with special hands-on activities and challenges celebrating the wonder of physics! Visitors can experience constellations inside an inflatable planetarium then experiment with static electricity with a Van de Graff Generator. Families will explore density, smash atoms together, learn about moon phases, see Michigan State University’s Science Theatre present its Phenomenal Physics show, and more!

Physics & Astronomy Day is put on and supported by Impression 5 Science Center and the following Michigan State University-affiliated institutions and clubs: Department of Physics & Astronomy, Office of University Outreach and Engagement, NSCL/FRIB, Lyman Briggs College, Science Theatre, Astronomy Club, Society of Physics Students, Women and Minorities in the Physical Sciences, and Abrams Planetarium.

Impression 5 Science Center is open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5:00 p.m. For admission prices and more information, visit impression5.org [impression5.org].

Source: PRESS RELEASE