Republican Gubernatorial Town Hall Meeting FOX 47 News 3:20 PM, Jan 31, 2018

Wednesday, January 31st7:00pm-8:30pm – Town Hall Meeting Currently, Lt. Gov. Calley, , Sen. Colbeck Mr. Lackie and Mr. Space will be in attendance. Dr. Jim Hines is sending a representative for a 2 minute speech. Scheutte has been invited. Location: Jackson Symphony Orchestra 215 W. Michigan Ave Jackson, mi 49201 Doors open at 6:00 for Candidate and Media Setup. Doors open to public at 6:30pm. We will have a dedicated media platform for best angles. No hookup to audio feed will be provided. Source: PRESS RELEASE Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/854326721396961/