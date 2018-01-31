Republican Gubernatorial Town Hall Meeting

Wednesday, January 31st

7:00pm-8:30pm – Town Hall Meeting

Currently, Lt. Gov. Calley, , Sen. Colbeck Mr. Lackie and Mr. Space will be in attendance. Dr. Jim Hines is sending a representative for a 2 minute speech. Scheutte has been invited.

Location:

Jackson Symphony Orchestra

215 W. Michigan Ave

Jackson, mi 49201

Doors open at 6:00 for Candidate and Media Setup. Doors open to public at 6:30pm.

We will have a dedicated media platform for best angles. No hookup to audio feed will be provided.

Source: PRESS RELEASE