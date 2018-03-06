Reading month activities at CADL

March is Reading Month across the U.S.

Local residents of the Lansing community can check out special reading opportunities at the Capital Area District Library for all ages.

The CADL has partnered with the Early Childhood Literacy Coalition to bring your child's favorite storybook character to life. These events start on March 13 at 10 or 10:30 in the morning and feature different characters at the two library locations.

On March 18 there's a family reading event with music, activities and storybook characters. That's happening at the Hannah Community Center at 1 PM.

There's also a program that rewards children for reading in March. You can pick up a special calendar at any CADL branch for the activities.

And reading with the animals is back where preschoolers meet live animals from the Potter Park Zoo.

Check out the attached list for all of the activities, times, and locations.