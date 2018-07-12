Quality Dairy Shows Some Love to Greater Lansing's First Responders

LANSING, Mich. - Quality Dairy is showing some love to those who help keep Greater Lansing's neighborhoods safe. Every Wednesday from July 18 through August 29 has been designated First Responder Appreciation Day at every Quality Dairy location.

"While many of us distance ourselves from dangerous situations, police officers, firefighters and EMTs run towards them every day," says Ken Martin, Quality Dairy President. “Having a weekly First Responder Appreciation Day shows just a fraction of the appreciation we have for our hometown heroes.”

Donations of coffee, fountain and QD Freeze beverages will be available to all first responders who present official identification. QD also offers deli sandwiches, salads, fresh fruit and specialty items like donuts and ice cream, making it a great meal destination for first responders on the road.

"First responders are often called away from their own families to keep ours safe. Acknowledge their service to the Greater Lansing community is just a start in thanking them for all they do,” adds Thomas Buschert, Quality Dairy CEO.

Founded right here in Lansing, family-owned and operated for 82 years, Quality Dairy is proud to serve as Greater Lansing’s neighborhood food store. Quality Dairy makes the lives of Lansing families a little easier with 30 convenient locations offering delicious donuts and iconic ice cream, along with other premium dairy products, fresh baked goods and more.

